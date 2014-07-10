July 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2014 2013 Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov June Units 10,853 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,239 Y/y pct 31.7 20.0 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 41.0 NOTES: Sales in the first six months of 2014 rose 27 percent from the same period last year to 54,986 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, extends its leading position, which it gained from Toyota in May. Car sales in Vietnam this year could jump 18 percent from 2013 to 130,000 unites, VAMA said, having revised up from an earlier projection of 125,000 units. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)