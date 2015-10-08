Oct 8 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales ______________________2015____________________________ 2014 Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Sept Units 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 12,948 Y/y pct 49.0 46.0 58.0 59.2 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 53.0 NOTES: Sales in the January-September period of 2015 rose 61 percent from a year earlier to 144,674 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)