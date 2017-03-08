March 8 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales 2017 2016 Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 28,004 Y/y pct 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 29 38 NOTES: From January 2017 onward, the above table will show industry sales instead of sales by VAMA's 20 members as in previous reports. Automobile total industry sales in February jumped 50 percent annually to 17,621 units, VAMA said in a report released on Wednesday. February sales of tourist vehicles dropped 32 percent from a month earlier to 10,044 units while commercial vehicles rose 24 percent during the same period to 6,344 units, the report said. Sales by VAMA car makers in the second month of 2017 soared 54 percent from the same time last year to 17,156 units, which include sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, led the sales tally in February, followed by Toyota Motor Corp . (Reporting by My Pham)