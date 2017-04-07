April 7 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales 2017 2016 Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 Y/y pct 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 29 NOTE: From January 2017 onwards, the above table will show industry sales instead of sales by VAMA's 20 members as in the previous reports. Automobile total industry sales in March edged up 8 percent annually to 26,872 units, VAMA said in a report released on Friday. March sales of tourist vehicles surged 67 percent from a month earlier to 16,805 units, while commercial vehicles rose 31 percent during the same period to 8,278 units, the report said. Sales by VAMA car manufacturers in the third month of 2017 dipped 2 percent from the same time last year to 22,792 units, which include sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, led the sales' tally in March, followed by Toyota Motor Corp . (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)