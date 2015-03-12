March 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

____2015____ ________________2014____________________ Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 8,209 Y/y pct 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 51.9 22.7

NOTES:

Sales in January-February, 2015 rose 72 percent from a year earlier to 25,633 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)