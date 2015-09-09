Sept 9 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales ______________________2015____________________________ 2014 Month Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Aug Units 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 11,001 Y/y pct 46.0 58.0 59.2 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 80.0 52.0 NOTES: Sales in the January-August period of 2015 rose 62 percent from a year earlier to 125,418 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)