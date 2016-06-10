June 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 2015 Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Units 22,553 22,979 23,195 11,168 21,904 23,775 20,921 19,192 19,256 Y/y pct 33 38 53 16 37 45 53 44 49 NOTES: Sales between January and May jumped 37 percent from a year ago to 101,800 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in May, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 45 percent from the same month last year to 26,028 units, while the five-month sales of the industry grew 31 percent from the corresponding period last year to 111,442 units, the report said. Domestic automobile output of the industry in May fell 2 percent from the previous month to 19,117 units, while imported vehicles rose 11 percent in the same period to 6,911 units, VAMA said. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 51 percent from May 2015, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)