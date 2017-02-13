Feb 13 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales 2017 2016 Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 28,004 Y/y pct -13 13 -4 26 24 29 38 NOTES: From January 2017 onward, the above table will show industry sales instead of sales by VAMA's 20 members as in previous reports. Automobile total industry sales in January fell 13 percent annually to 20,232 units, VAMA said in a report released on Monday. January sales of tourist vehicles dropped 35 percent from a month earlier to 14,749 units while commercial vehicles decreased 45 percent during the same period to 5,098 units, the report said. Sales by VAMA car makers in the first month of 2017 fell 10 percent from the same time last year to 19,613 units, which include sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, led the sales tally in January, followed by Toyota Motor Corp . (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely)