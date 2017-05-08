May 8 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales 2017 2016 Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 Y/y pct -15 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 29 NOTE: From January 2017 onwards, the above table will show industry sales instead of sales by VAMA members as in the previous reports. Automobile total industry sales in April fell 15 percent annually to 21,942 units, VAMA said in a report released on Monday. April sales of tourist vehicles dived 36 percent from a month earlier to 10,705 units, while commercial vehicles rose 15 percent during the same period to 9,562 units, the report said. Sales by VAMA car manufacturers in April dipped 7 percent from the same time last year to 21,343 units, which include sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, led the sales' tally in April, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)