BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
HANOI Jan 7 A strategic foreign investor will be allowed to own a maximum 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank from late next month, from 15 percent now, the government said.
The cap on foreign ownership in a domestic bank remains unchanged at 30 percent, with a 15-percent limit for a non-strategic foreign investor, according to a government decree that will come into effect on Feb. 20.
Until now a strategic foreign investor could hold 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank only if it secures government approval on a case-by-case basis. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)