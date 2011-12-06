HANOI Dec 6 Three small banks in southern Vietnam, which have faced a liquidity crunch, will merge to form a larger bank, a state-run news website quoted the central bank governor as saying on Tuesday, the first move to restructure the nation's banking sector.

The three banks, all based in Ho Chi Minh City, have temporarily lost payment ability and have agreed to merge after the State Bank of Vietnam's cash injection, governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted by the VNExpress website (vnexpress.net) as saying.

The website mentioned Ficombank and Tin Nghia as two of the banks. The identity of the third bank was not immediately clear.

State-owned BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets, has been assigned to control the shares owned by the state in the new bank, Binh said at a briefing on Tuesday in Hanoi. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)