By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI Dec 6 Three small banks in southern Vietnam that are facing liquidity problems will merge to form a larger bank, the central bank said on Tuesday, the first move to restructure the nation's banking sector.

Vietnam's economy, which has been struggling with the highest inflation in Asia, is beginning to stabilise, but it has more to do and "vulnerabilities in the financial sector need to be addressed without delay," the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Domestic banks have been struggling to cut loans to help control inflation and reduce rising bad debt ratios.

The three banks, all based in Ho Chi Minh City, have temporarily lost payment abilities and have agreed to merge after the State Bank of Vietnam's injects cash, the central bank said in a statement.

It said most of the three banks' funds were short-term and when clients withdrew large deposits it caused cash shortages at the banks.

State-owned BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets, has been assigned to control the shares owned by the state in the new bank, Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted as saying by the state-run news website, VNExpress (vnexpress.net).

"This morning the state bank has approved the merge of three banks based in Ho Chi Minh City, namely De Nhat, Tin Nghia and Saigon Commercial Bank," Binh was quoted as telling a briefing in Hanoi on Tuesday.

De Nhat is the Vietnamese name for The First Commercial Bank, or Ficombank.

"The central bank has supported the banks' liquidity so the situation is better," he said, adding the merger was reached on voluntary basis.

BIDV's ROLE

Binh said the cost of restructuring the three banks was not immediately available. He said BIDV will prevent the new bank from going bankrupt.

Last month Binh told the National Assembly that the central bank was working to restructure the domestic banking sector and will allow mergers among ailing banks. The process will last until 2013, Binh has said.

The three banks, which do not have any foreign investment in them, are among Vietnam's 40 partly private lenders. The total assets of the three stood at a combined 154 trillion dong ($7.33 billion) as of Sept. 30, or 38 percent of BIDV's total assets.

Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, said it will sell 3 percent of its shares in an initial public offering on Dec. 28 before selling a 15 percent stake to a foreign strategic investor.

Vietnamese banks have been facing a dilemma as they need to provide funds for the country's ambitious economic growth while also need to help fight annual inflation of around 20 percent since May.

Bad debt in the banking system is projected to rise to 3.6-3.8 percent of loans at the year end from 3.3 percent now, the central bank has said.

"Credit growth averaging close to 30 percent annually over the last decade has created vulnerability to macro instability and we've seen this vulnerability materialise over and over during the last four years," World Bank country director for Vietnam, Victoria Kwakwa, told Vietnam donors.

She said Vietnam's macroeconomic and real sector fundamentals were weakening so "addressing these issues is critical for laying the foundations for stronger competitiveness that will help Vietnam succeed in a more challenged global context." (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Matt Driskill)