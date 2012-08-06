Aug 6 Following are terms and conditions of
government bonds auctioned on Aug. 6, 2012.
Borrower State Treasury
Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong
Total Amount Sold 1.65 trillion dong
Issue Date Aug. 8, 2012
Maturity Date June 15, 2014
Winning coupon 9.10 pct
Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong
Total Amount Sold 2 trillion dong
Issue Date Aug. 8, 2012
Maturity Date June 15, 2015
Winning coupon 9.20 pct
Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong
Total Amount Sold 2 trillion dong
Issue Date Aug. 8, 2012
Maturity Date June 15, 2017
Winning coupon 9.59 pct
($1=20,850 dong)
(Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)