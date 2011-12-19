HANOI Dec 19 Vietnam's credit growth for
the banking sector next year should be targeted at 15 percent to
help control inflation, which is projected at 9 percent, Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said.
The 15-percent growth target for 2012 should be in place,
instead of a range of 15 to 17 percent, Dung was quoted as
saying by state-owned Voice of Vietnam radio in a Monday
broadcast.
Dung's comment on a specific inflation rate is the first
since parliament approved a government target for 2012 annual
inflation of below 10 percent, a slowdown from a rate of nearly
20 percent expected this year.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Lane)