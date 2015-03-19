HANOI, March 19 Vietnam's total loans rose 14.16 percent to 3,970 trillion dong ($185 billion) in 2014, up from an earlier estimate of 13 percent, the central bank said.

Bad debts in the banking system edged up to 3.88 percent of total loans as of November 2014, from 3.87 percent the previous month, according to data from the State Bank of Vietnam seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Vietnam has projected that loans will rise 13-15 percent this year but it could raise the lending growth target to 17 percent to ensure economic growth of more than 6 percent, a state-run newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting the central bank governor.

($1=21,470 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)