Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
HANOI, June 23 Loans by Vietnam's banks grew 5.78 percent from the end of 2014 as of June 15, a rise of almost 19 percent from the same period last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Money supply grew 4.88 percent during the corresponding period, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a report on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)
Vietnam has targeted credit growth of 13-15 percent this year. The SBV said in Tuesday's report that it could adjust the target to 17 percent to boost economic growth, if necessary. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Net proceeds are expected to be utilized for secured debt repayment and general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for KIM follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect KIM's large, diversified portfolio, its generally consist