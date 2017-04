HANOI Nov 9 Credit growth for Vietnam's banks accelerated 12.12 percent by September from the end of last year, data posted by the State Bank of Vietnam on Monday showed.

Loans grew 14.29 percent from December 2014 in the construction sector, 11.97 percent in the transportation and telecoms and 6.74 percent in manufacturing, the data showed. (sbv.gov.vn)

Vietnam targets credit growth at 17 percent this year. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)