BRIEF-Akatsuki to issue 4th series corporate bonds worth 1 bln yen
* Says it plans to issue fourth series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen, with coupon rate of 1.8 percent and maturity date on May 25, 2020
HANOI Dec 24 Total lending by banks in Vietnam next year could grow 18-20 percent from the end of 2015, compared with an expected annual growth of 18 percent this year, a central bank official said on Thursday.
The country's money supply is seen accelerating at 16-17 percent annually next year, the head of the central bank's monetary policy department said at a conference. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sam Holmes)
DUBAI, April 5 Petrochemicals lifted Saudi Arabia's stock market on Wednesday as crude oil prices climbed to near a one-month high above $54.50 a barrel, with other markets slightly higher.
LONDON, April 5 The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.