HANOI Feb 14 Vietnam's central bank said it has set 2012 credit growth targets for individual domestic banks of between zero and 17 percent, and it has put a cap on some types of loans including for real estate.

The State Bank of Vietnam divided banks into four groups, which have maximum loan growth rates of 17 percent, 15 percent, 8 percent and no growth respectively, it said in a statement posted on its web site (www.sbv.gov.vn) late on Monday.

The central bank did not name the banks in each group.

In the past, the SBV appplied a single credit growth target for all banks. In 2011, loans of the entire banking sector rose 10.9 percent.

The central bank statement also capped the growth of loans for investment and trading in stocks and real estate as well as consumer loans at 16 percent for 2012.

The SBV's more nuanced policy on setting targets for individual banks appeared designed to help address concerns from businesses about painfully tight credit conditions while authorities try to keep inflationary pressures in check.

Soaring credit growth in Vietnam recent years has stoked inflation, which rose to 23 percent year-on-year in August before abating, ending the year at more than 18 percent. Hanoi aims to keep annual inflation this year at 9 percent.

The central bank has said it had "strict supervision of each bank's credit growth and its loans to non-production businesses."

In a separate statement, the central bank said it has asked foreign banks' branches in Vietnam to build plans to follow strictly their annual credit growth, which will be advised to each bank.

Vietnam's banking sector has three fully state-owned banks, 39 partly private banks, five fully foreign-owned banks, more than 50 foreign bank branches, four joint venture banks, nearly 30 financial firms plus some 1,100 small-sized credit funds. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)