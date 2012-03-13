HANOI, March 13 Vietnam's bank loans fell 2.51 percent as of Feb. 20 from the end of 2011 while money supply rose 3.05 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Deposits fell 0.62 percent in the same period, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a monthly report without giving any values. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)