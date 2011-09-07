HANOI, Sept 7 Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector rose to 3.04 percent of the total loans at the end of July but the level is still "within control," the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

At the end last year, 2.16 percent of loans were judged bad, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement on its web site (www.sbv.gov.vn) without giving any values.

