BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
HANOI Aug 11 Toxic debts in Vietnamese banks accounted for 2.58 percent of outstanding loans at the end of June, declining from 2.78 percent in the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.
The economy posted a credit growth of 8.54 percent as of July 29 against the end of 2015, the State Bank of Vietnam said.
Vietnam has projected an annual credit growth of 18-20 percent this year, after loans expanded 17.26 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.