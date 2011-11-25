(Adds details)

HANOI Nov 25 Bad loans at Vietnamese banks are likely to rise further by the year-end although they will still be below the previous forecast, the central bank chief said on Friday.

"Bad debt will still be within control," State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told the parliament in a televised session.

Bad debt will probably end the year between 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent of the total loans, he said. That is higher than the current 3.3 percent, but well below Binh's July forecast of 5 percent by end-2011.

They were at 2.14 percent at the start of this year, he added, but gave no values for the debt or the total loans in the banking system.

The central bank has said it will publish details of banks' bad debt as of April 1, 2012.

Binh said the bad debt ratio was worked out using Vietnam's accounting standards, while financial experts said the rate would be much higher if international standards were used.

Asked if idle funds in real estate projects have created a liquidity crunch among banks, Binh said loans to such projects only accounted for 8.3 percent of banks' outstanding loans and only 4.2 percent of these loans were sour.

"The bad debt in loans for real estate projects is not the reason for a shortage of funds for businesses," Binh said in a question and answer session, but he did not elaborate.

Delegates questioning cabinet members, including Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, over pressing social and economic issues has become common in recent years in Vietnam's National Assembly agenda to meet rising demand by voters.