HANOI Aug 24 Bad debts in Vietnam's banking system rose to 3.72 percent of loans in June from 3.15 percent in May, although lending has grown more quickly than previously estimated, central bank data showed.

The State Bank of Vietnam revised up credit growth in the first half of this year to 7.86 percent against the end of 2014, from its previous estimate of 5.78 percent, the bank said on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

Loans in the banking system at end-June were 4,282.6 trillion dong ($191 billion). (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Eric Meijer)