HANOI, June 28 The Vietnamese dong fell 0.6 percent against the dollar on Friday after the central bank lowered the mid-point rate by 1 percent.

The new mid-point rate is set at 21,036 dong per dollar, from 20,828 dong per dollar that had been unchanged since December 2011.

Dollar/dong transactions are allowed to move in a band of plus or minus 1 percent around the midpoint set daily by the central bank. The new midpoint means the dollar could be priced between 20,826 and 21,246 dong on the interbank market on Friday. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)