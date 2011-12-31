HANOI Dec 31 Vietnam is projecting no large increase in the disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2012, aiming to match its 2011 figure of about $11 billion, the government has said.

Vietnam also will not set a target for attracting new investment pledges in 2012, focusing instead on helping investors disburse their pledges in registered projects, the government said in a statement published on Saturday.

This year, the Southeast Asian country attracted a combined $11.6 billion in new FDI pledges, a fall of 35 percent from 2010. Disbursement hit $10.8 billion, up 5.8 percent from 2010, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.

Projects in need of foreign investment in 2012 include infrastructure, green, auxiliary and hi-tech industries, and human resources training, the government statement said.

FDI, overseas remittances and aid money are the main sources of foreign exchange for Vietnam, helping to offset its trade deficit, which narrowed this year by 23.5 percent to an estimated $9.52 billion. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)