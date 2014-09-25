HANOI, Sept 25 Foreign investors have ploughed
an estimated $8.9 billion in Vietnam-based projects during the
first nine months of this year, up 3.2 percent from a year ago,
a government agency said on Thursday.
But new investment pledges in the January-September period
is down 17.8 percent from a year ago to an estimated $7.64
billion, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Foreign
Investment Department said in a report on its website.
(fia.mpi.gov.vn)
Competing with new frontier markets such as Myanmar and
Cambodia, Vietnam received $11.5 billion in FDI in 2013, near
the $11.7 billion poured into Malaysia, one of the top five host
countries in East and Southeast Asia, according to the United
Nations Conference on Trade and Development.
FDI inflows to Vietnam could reach $11.5 billion to $12
billion for the whole of 2014, below the country's requirement
for funding infrastructure projects, based on a government
projection.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)