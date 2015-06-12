HANOI, June 12 Vietnam received an estimated $4.95 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-May, up 7.6 percent from the same period in 2014, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Friday.

However, new FDI pledges in the first five months fell 19.4 percent from a year ago to $2.95 billion, with most of the funds going to processing industries and property projects, the ministry's Foreign Investment Agency said in a statement.

Additional funds to existing projects fell 27.1 percent to $1.34 billion, it said.

FDI inflows are an important source of foreign exchange for Vietnam to offset its trade deficit. The country also said last year it was still short of funds needed for infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)