HANOI Nov 26 Vietnam's actual foreign direct
investment (FDI) during the first 11 months of 2015 is expected
to rise 17.9 percent to a record high of $13.2 billion, beating
a government forecast, the government said on Thursday.
New FDI pledges in January-November edged up 1.1 percent
from a year earlier to $13.55 billion, while the additional
funds for existing projects were estimated at $6.67 billion in
the period, the General Statistics Office said in a report.
The actual inflow is an all-time high, beating a forecast by
a government minister in September of $12.5 billion.
More than half of the new investment pledges would go to the
processing industry, followed by the energy and property
sectors, the report said. South Korea is the biggest foreign
investor, followed by Malaysia, the report said.
FDI inflows are an important source of foreign exchange for
Vietnam to help stabilise the domestic currency, the Vietnamese
dong as well as to offset its trade deficit, estimated
at $200 million for November alone.
The country is also expected to face a trade deficit of
$3.78 billion in the first 11 months of this year, the
statistics office said, putting pressure on the dong which fell
near a 10-week low on Wednesday.
