HANOI, Sept 23 Vietnam will receive an estimated
$11.02 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during
January-September, up 12.4 percent from a year ago, the
government said on Friday.
New FDI pledges in the nine month period edged up 1.1
percent from a year ago to $11.17 billion, while additional
funds to existing projects fell 13.9 percent to $5.27 billion,
the investment ministry said in an online report.
South Korean investors pledged the most funds into Vietnam
during the nine-month period. That includes a $1.5 billion OLED
screens plant by LG Display and a $550-million
camera plant by LG Innotek, the report said.
The Vietnam government sees actual FDI inflows this year to
hit $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in
2015.
