HANOI, Sept 26 Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam in the first three quarters of the year fell 1.2 percent from a year ago to $8.1 billion, a government agency said.

FDI pledges in the January-September period were estimated at $9.53 billion, down 27.9 percent from the same period last year, the Planning and Investment Ministry's foreign investment agency said in a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Eric Meijer)