WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
HANOI, July 27 Actual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam reached an estimated $8.55 billion in the first seven months of this year, up 17.1 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said on Wednesday.
New FDI pledges in the January-July period surged 46.9 percent from a year ago to $12.9 billion, with most of the funds going to manufacturing, processing and real estate projects, the ministry said.
Vietnam saw a record high FDI of $14.5 billion last year, buoyed by strong economic growth and the finalisation of several free-trade accords. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Belgium's economy accelerated in the final quarter of 2016, according to a first estimate from the central bank published on Monday, although for the year as a whole growth was at its lowest pace in three years.
LONDON, Jan 30 The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.