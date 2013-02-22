HANOI Feb 22 Vietnam's central bank reaffirmed
on Friday that it will keep the dollar/dong exchange rate stable
and stood ready to intervene to ensure a stable market, despite
recent changes on the foreign exchange markets.
Rumours which shook Vietnam's markets on Thursday had made
the exchange rate volatile, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a
statement.
The country's main share index fell 3.7 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day drop in six months, as speculation
of a hike in petrol prices and news that a bank executive had
been detained added to negative sentiment.
The dong fell to 21,060/21,100 per dollar on the unofficial
market on Thursday and stood unchanged on Friday, or 0.6 percent
down from Monday when Vietnam's markets reopened after a long
holiday to mark the lunar new year.
On Tuesday, the central bank said it was not considering any
plans to devalue the dong against the dollar even though
financial experts have proposed the currency be devalued by 2-4
percent to support exports.
Vietnam stocks rose nearly 1 percent to 481.10 points by
late morning on Friday after the central bank issued the
statement and on news that the government has approved a
masterplan to boost the economy by 2020.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)