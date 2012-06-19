BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
HANOI, June 19 Vietnam is targeting economic growth of 6-6.5 percent in 2013 versus likely growth of 5.5-6.0 percent this year, the government said.
The government also plans to restructure the country's financial markets and consolidate state-owned businesses and investment, it said late on Monday in a statement on a government website.
It did not give further details. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
