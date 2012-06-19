* Govt targets 2013 GDP growth at 6.0-6.5 pct

HANOI, June 19 Vietnam aims to speed up economic growth to 6-6.5 percent in 2013 from this year's anticipated pace of 5.5-6.0 percent, the government said.

In a statement on a government website late on Monday, Vietnam also said it plans to restructure the country's financial markets and to keep consolidating state-owned businesses. No details about such restructuring were given, and officials weren't available for comment on Tuesday.

In 2011, Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.89 percent.

Getting the economy to grow by up to 6.5 percent next year "would be quite a jump," said Alan Pham, chief economist of VinaCapital, a fund management firm in Vietnam.

This year, growth and industrial output have slowed from 2011.

For the first quarter of 2012, Vietnam reported that GDP grew 4 percent from a year earlier, the slowest pace in three years. It has projected expansion of 4.31 percent for the first half of this year.

Inflation, a serious economic problem, also slowed, falling below 10 percent a year in May for the first time since October 2010.

The government has been restructuring the banking system, state-run enterprises and investment this year, but analysts said so far its steps have been behind schedule.

On May 21, the Vietnam News Agency quoted Minister of Planning and Investment Bui Quang Vinh as saying Vietnam will consolidate its financial markets including the banking system and financial institutions in the next five years.

The State Securities Commission has been drafting a plan to restructure the securities market, including consolidating the stock and bond markets, a commission official said.

The State Bank of Vietnam has cut key policy rates four times this year, bringing the short-term deposit cap to 9 percent, in a move to boost lending and production.

The banking system's credit growth shrank 0.2 percent in the first five months of this year from the end of 2011. Banks tightened lending on fears of bad debts and businesses have been reluctant to take loans due to high inventory, state media have reported. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)