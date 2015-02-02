HANOI Feb 2 Vietnam's economic growth will
quicken to an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the first quarter
ending March, a government thinktank forecast on Monday.
"This trend will continue in the following quarters and the
growth target of 6.2 percent for the whole of 2015 is feasible,"
the National Financial Supervisory Commission said in a report,
echoing a government forecast of economic growth for the year.
Monday's forecast compares with gross domestic product
growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2014 from a year
before, government data show.
Annual average inflation would slow to 3 percent this year
thanks to low oil prices, the commission said, citing slowing
core inflation in December 2014, and also taking into account
average inflation declining in recent years.
Core inflation in December, which excludes the price of
food, essential goods and public services, stood at around 3
percent, while the country's average inflation last year slowed
to 4.09 percent from 6.6 percent in 2013.
