(Adds HSBC comments, GDP forecasts)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI Feb 2 Vietnam's economic growth will
quicken to an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the first quarter
ending March, a government think tank forecast on Monday.
"This trend will continue in the following quarters and the
growth target of 6.2 percent for the whole of 2015 is feasible,"
the National Financial Supervisory Commission said in a report,
echoing a government forecast of economic growth for the year.
Monday's forecast compares with gross domestic product
growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2014 from a year
before, government data showed.
Vietnam's $184 billion economy will get more exposure as the
Southeast Asian nation gears up to sign a slew of international
trade deals expected this year, while it is still battling bad
debt and the inefficiency of the state sector.
Annual average inflation would slow to 3 percent this year
due to low oil prices, the commission said, citing slowing core
inflation in December 2014, and also taking into account
average inflation declining in recent years.
Core inflation in December, which excludes the price of
food, essential goods and public services, stood at around 3
percent, while the country's average inflation last year slowed
to 4.09 percent from 6.6 percent in 2013.
Vietnam's economy this year is expected to face risks such
as subdued demand, deflation and debt, Hong Kong-based HSBC
economist Trinh Nguyen said in a report on Monday.
"Excess supply of oil and other commodities, sluggish global
demand, rapid currency devaluation, and a fragile domestic
recovery make nominal growth a complicated business in Vietnam,
especially for an increasingly trade-oriented economy," she
said.
Vietnam's export growth slowed to 13.6 percent in 2014 from
15.2 percent the previous year and 18.2 percent in 2012, mostly
due to lower volumes of crude oil, coal, rice and rubber.
Consumer prices contracted 0.2 percent per month in the past
five months, mostly due to cheaper oil prices while "service
costs and higher credit growth will likely put some upward
pressure on prices, albeit gently," the report said.
"Should inflation continue to fall, the economy may not grow
nominally fast enough to service its widening fiscal deficit,"
the HSBC report said, adding that oil export revenues were set
to decline in 2015.
HSBC forecast the economy will grow 5.9 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier and 6.1 percent for 2015.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)