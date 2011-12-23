* 2011 GDP +5.9 pct vs +6.78 pct last yr

* 2011 CPI +18.58 pct vs 9.19 pct last yr

* Dec CPI +18.13 pct y/y

* 2012 GDP growth targeted at 6.0-6.5 pct (Adds Prime Minister's comment on 2012 growth)

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, Dec 23 Vietnam's economic growth rate slowed to 5.9 percent and annual inflation soared in 2011 even as the government focused on fighting higher prices by tightening bank lending.

Inflation rate doubled, rising to 18.58 percent this year compared with 9.19 percent in 2010, government data showed on Friday.

"The GDP growth in 2011 at around 5.9 percent is relatively high under the circumstance of efforts to control inflation," the government said in a report seen by Reuters on Friday. This compares to GDP growth of 6.78 percent in 2010.

The consumer price index (CPI) in December grew 18.13 percent against the same month last year, easing from an annual rise of 19.83 percent in November, the government's General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.

"Inflation eased thanks to the continuation of tight policy measures," said Alan Pham, Chief Economist at VinaCapital Investment Management Co. "This is a hopeful development."

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in the government report that Vietnam's first priority in 2012 would be to control inflation, with a targeted CPI rise of 9 percent, while aiming for economic growth of 6 percent.

"If we are not able to control inflation, the stability of the macro economy will not be in place," Dung was quoted in a statement released after a two-day government meeting concluded on Friday.

Vietnam should strive for a growth of 6.5 percent in 2012 "should conditions be favourable", he said in the statement.

The central bank aims to cut interest rates next year to make funds easily available for businesses. Dong loan rates rose as high as 20-25 percent earlier this year.

The central bank expects bank loans next year to rise 15-17 percent and money supply to grow 14-16 percent from 2011.

The macro-economic targets for next year, including plans on cutting rates and the expansion of credit and money supply were reasonable given the country's economic situation, Pham said, adding that the 6 percent growth target was attainable.

"We project inflation to go down to 14 percent at mid-year and down again to 10 percent at the end of the year," he said.

Exports this year jumped 33 percent from 2010 to $96 billion, above the 10-percent annual target approved by the parliament, while imports rose 25 percent to $106 billion, leaving the trade deficit at $10 billion.

HIGHER FOREIGN RESERVES

The country's foreign currency reserves have improved, with value equal to 7.5 weeks of imports in the third quarter ending September, from 3.5 weeks in the first quarter.

The budget deficit is at 4.9 percent of GDP, below the government's target of 5.3 percent.

The report said Vietnam's foreign debt this year is estimated at 41.5 percent of GDP, "within the safe level of national financial security", but gave no debt value.

Foreign debt fell to $32.5 billion in 2010, or 42.2 percent of GDP, from $36.5 billion in 2009, government data shows.

RESTRUCTURING OF BANKS

Governor Nguyen Van Binh said on Thursday that dong deposit rates would fall to around 10 percent by the end of 2012, suggesting lending rates could ease to 14-15 percent.

The report mentioned restructuring of the country's banking sector as one of its targets.

In 2011, the country's credit growth slowed to 12 percent, after rising 27.65 percent a year ago. Money supply rose about 10 percent from last December versus an annual growth of 23 percent in 2010.

Vietnam's government hopes to shift its economic growth model away from reliance on cheap labour and capital, and is looking at improving efficiencies in banks, public spending and state enterprises.

The central bank has allowed three small partly-private lenders to merge and let BIDV, a fully state owned bank, to command the state ownership in the new entity. (Additional reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Kavita Chandran)