HANOI, June 15 Vietnam's economic growth is
forecast to slow to an annual pace of 4.31 percent in the first
half of this year, even though second-quarter growth accelerated
to an estimated 4.5 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan
Phuc said on Friday.
He said Vietnam has been able to curb inflation, estimating
the consumer price index in the first half would rise 3 percent
from the same period a year ago, which he said was the lowest
rate in three years.
Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 5.57 percent in the
first six months of 2011 from a year earlier.
