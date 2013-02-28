(Refiles to add dropped word in lead)

HANOI Feb 28 Vietnam's bad debt has been fallen to 6 percent from more than 8 percent earlier and the country's central bank would lower interest rates to stabilise the economy, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"Even though the asset management company hasn't yet been established, the bad debt has fallen from 6 percent from more than 8 percent," said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office, referring to a plan to set up a new firm by the end of the first quarter to buy bad debts from troubled banks.

"The government has required the central bank to have a roadmap to further lower the interest rates," Dam told reporters.