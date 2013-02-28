BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
HANOI Feb 28 Vietnam's bad debt has been fallen to 6 percent from more than 8 percent earlier and the country's central bank would lower interest rates to stabilise the economy, a senior government official said on Thursday.
"Even though the asset management company hasn't yet been established, the bad debt has fallen from 6 percent from more than 8 percent," said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office, referring to a plan to set up a new firm by the end of the first quarter to buy bad debts from troubled banks.
"The government has required the central bank to have a roadmap to further lower the interest rates," Dam told reporters. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.