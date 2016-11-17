(Adds foreign exchange reserves, detail)
HANOI Nov 17 Vietnam is expected to achieve
annual export growth of 8 percent this year, the country's prime
minister said on Thursday, raising his previous projections of
an expansion of 6 to 7 percent.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave the latest forecast to
the National Assembly in a televised broadcast, after noting
that exports in the first 10 months of 2016 have risen an
estimated 7.2 percent.
Phuc said Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves have climbed
to a record $41 billion, up from his previous estimate of $40
billion given on Oct. 20.
Vietnam expects annual economic growth of 6.3-6.5 percent
this year, below target and slowing from last year's 6.68
percent, as weakness in agriculture and exports dragged on one
of Asia's most resilient economies.
Phuc is expected to answer questions from National Assembly
delegates on the various issues confronting the economy, which
had been expected to benefit the most from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership pact. That deal now looks to be on shaky ground
following the presidential election win of Republican Donald
Trump.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry & Shri
Navaratnam)