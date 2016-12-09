HANOI Dec 9 Vietnam is expected to post annual
economic growth of 6.3 percent this year, slowing from 6.68
percent last year, while foreign exchange reserves would reach
a record $41 billion, the prime minister said on Friday.
Actual foreign direct investment inflows could reach nearly
$15 billion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a development
conference gathering of government officials, diplomats and
international donors.
The country's estimated growth rate is above a World Bank
forecast of 6.0 percent but is within previous government
expectations of between 6.3-6.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)