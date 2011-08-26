HANOI, Aug 26 Vietnam's economic indicators .

* Updated CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES

*Aug 25 Aug 26, 2010 Dec 31, 2010 Dollar/dong 20,628 18,932 18,932 The VN Index 404.41 427.07 484.66

___________2011_______________ __2010 __2009 Dong May 1 Apr 1 Mar 8 Mar 3 Feb 17 Nov 5 Dec 1 Deposit ceiling 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 Base rate 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 8.0 Discount rate 13.0 12.0 12.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 6.0 Refinance rate 14.0 13.0 12.0 11.0 11.0 9.0 8.0 Dollar Jun 1 Apr 13 Deposit ceiling 2.0 3.0

GDP, pct, y/y 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 6.78 5.38 6.18 8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79 ______2011______ ________2010_______ ________2009_______

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

5.67 5.43 7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84 6.99 5.98 4.41 3.14

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 9.19 6.88 22.97 8.3 6.6 8.4 9.5 3.0 4.0 0.8 -0.6 ___________________2011__________________ ________2010_________

*Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug y/y23.0 22.2 20.8 19.8 17.5 13.9 12.3 12.2 11.8 11.1 9.7 8.9 8.2 m/m 0.9 1.2 1.1 2.2 3.3 2.2 2.1 1.7 2.0 1.9 1.1 1.3 0.2 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2010 are average.

Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.

RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 25.0 24.5 18.6 31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3 9.7 _______2011______ _______2010________ _________2009______ *Jan-Aug H1 Q1 Jan-Sept H1 Q1 Jan-Sept H1 Q1

22.2 22.6 22.6 25.4 26.7 24.1 18.6 20.0 21.9

TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar

2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 -12.60 -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12 -3.04 -1.19 _________________2011___________________ _________2010________

*Aug *Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug EXP 8.3 9.3 8.5 7.2 7.4 7.4 4.9 7.1 7.5 6.6 6.2 6.1 6.9 IMP 9.1 8.2 8.6 8.7 8.9 8.9 6.0 8.0 8.8 7.9 7.3 7.0 7.3 BAL-0.8 +1.1 -0.1-1.5-1.5 -1.5 -1.1 -0.9 -1.3-1.3-1.1 -0.9-0.4 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)

INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y

2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Target 14.8 14.0 7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6

_____2011_____ IIP Aug July Jun

5.8 9.6 12.7 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011. SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank

FORECASTS/TARGETS GDP, pct *2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government/GSO 6.5 6.0 6.78 5.38 -- ADB 6.7 6.1 6.8 5.3 -- IMF 6.8 6.1 6.8 5.3 -- World Bank 6.0 6.8 5.3 (World Bank forecast for 2011 is 'slightly under 6 percent; GDP rose 7 percent anually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 percent in 2001-2005. The ruling Communist Party plans growth of 7-7.5 percent/year for 2011-2015) CPI, pct *2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government/GSO below 10.0 15-17 9.19 6.88 -- ADB 6.8 13.3 9.2 6.9 -- IMF 7.8 *16.6 *9.2 6.7 -- World Bank 15.0 11.8 6.5 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates) MONEY AND CREDIT *2012 2011 2010 2009 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 17-19 15-16 23.0 28.67 -- IMF 19.8 *20.3 *33.3 *29.0 - Change vs Dec '10 *Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan

3.57 2.45 1.57 0.98 2.07 2.75 -0.33 CREDIT, pct -- Central bank/Govt 18-21 20.0 27.65 37.73 -- IMF 15.1 *19.2 *32.4 39.6 - Change vs Dec '10 *Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan

pct 7.57 7.13 6.92 5.01 4.81 3.4 0.43

Feb 2011 Dec 2010 Dec 2009 - Value (trln dong) 2,304.8 2,229.0 1,746.2 DEPOSIT, pct -- Central bank 27.2 26.98 - Change vs Dec '10 *Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan

3.96 2.88 1.4 0.46 1.56 1.9 -2.46 NOTE: Feb data: as of Feb. 22 NPLs, pct 2011 2010 2009 -- Govt/c.bank 2.37 2.17 2.03 (For 2011: central bank data as of June) EXPORT GROWTH, pct *2012 2011 2010 2009 -- Government/GSO 17-18.4 25.5 -8.9 -- ADB 26.4 -8.9 -- IMF 16.9 14.5 -8.9 -- World Bank 17.5 26.4 -8.9 -- MPI 10.0 (MPI: the Ministry of Planning and Investment) IMPORT GROWTH, pct -- Government/GSO 17.9 20.1 -14.7 -- IMF 14.3 16.2 -13.3 -- World Bank 16.4 21.2 -13.3 -- MPI 10.0 (Target for 2011 set by the Industry and Trade Ministry) TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar -- Government 14-14.5 12.6 12.87 -- World Bank 7.5 7.1 8.31 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct -- Government 14.8 14.0 7.6 -- World Bank 13.0 14.0 7.6

*2012 2011 2010 2009 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct -- ADB -3.6 -3.8 -4.0 -7.7 -- IMF -3.9 *-4.0 *-3.8 *-6.6 -- World Bank -5.0 -3.8 -6.6 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars -- Central bank/govt 8.45 8.0 6.24 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import -- Central bank/govt 12.0 20.0 -- World Bank 1.5 1.9 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar -- Government/C.bank #16.0 -- ADB (-gold) 12.4 14.1 -- IMF (-gold) 22.0 *14.0 *12.4 *14.1 -- World Bank (+gold) 12.4 14.1 NOTE: IMF data as of May 2011 and March 2010; C.bank data was as of Dec. 3, 2009, from a government estimate on May 13 of $20 billion. FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar -- Govt/Fin. Min *32.5 *36.5 -- World Bank 49.6 44.5 38.8 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct -- Govt/Fin. Min 44.5 42.2 39.0 -- IMF 38.3 39.5 -- World Bank 43.1 42.5 41.6 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar

~2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 11-11.5 11.0 10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45 2.41 ~ Government target MPI ($ bln) *Jan-Aug 11 Jan-Aug 10 New projects 7.94 11.35 Increased capital 1.62 1.61 Disbursement 7.3 7.25

2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 MPI (pledges) 20 17.2 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89 World Bank (inflow) 7.2 7.1 6.9 9.3 6.6 2.4 2.00 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar Dec 10 June 10 Dec 09 June 09 Dec 08 June 08

6.2