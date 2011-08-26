HANOI, Aug 26 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) in August rose an estimated 5.8 percent from the same month in 2010, slowing from an annual rise of 9.6 percent last month, the government said on Friday.

The General Statistics Office also estimated that the index for the first eight months of the year rose 7.3 percent from the same period last year, also slowing from an annual pace of 8.8 percent in the first seven months of 2011.

In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output this month or in the January-August period.

VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

Aug 11 Jan-Aug 11 July 11 Jan-July 11 Overall 5.8 7.3 9.6 8.8 Mining industry -5.6 -0.7 0.4 1.7 Processing industry 10.2 10.7 14.0 11.9 *Utilities 11.5 9.8 7.9 10.0

*Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)