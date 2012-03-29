HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's index of industrial production rose an estimated 6.5 percent in March from the same month last year, slowing from a surge of 22.1 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

For the January-March period the index rose 4.1 percent from the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.

In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

March 12 Jan-March 12 Feb 2012

Overall 6.5 4.1 22.1

Mining industry -1.3 3.2 14.8

Processing industry 8.6 3.2 25.0

Utilities* 16.7 13.7 24.5

* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)