HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's index of industrial
production rose an estimated 6.5 percent in March from the same
month last year, slowing from a surge of 22.1 percent last
month, the General Statistics Office said on Thursday.
For the January-March period the index rose 4.1 percent from
the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.
In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.
VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
(percentage change from a year earlier)
March 12 Jan-March 12 Feb 2012
Overall 6.5 4.1 22.1
Mining industry -1.3 3.2 14.8
Processing industry 8.6 3.2 25.0
Utilities* 16.7 13.7 24.5
* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.
