HANOI, July 30 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 6.1 percent in July from the same month last year, slowing from an annual rise of 8.0 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Monday.

The index for the January-July period rose 4.8 percent from a year ago, the office said in a monthly report.

In June 2011, the General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

July 12 Jan-July 12 July 11 Jan-July 11

Overall 6.1 4.8 9.6 8.8

Mining industry 9.4 3.2 0.4 1.7

Processing industry 4.2 4.3 14.0 11.9 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)