HANOI, Sept 24 Vietnam's index of industrial
production (IIP) this month rose an estimated 12.0 percent from
last September, more than doubling the annual growth of 5.8
percent last month, the government said on Saturday.
The General Statistics Office also estimated the index for
the first nine months rose 7.8 percent from the same period last
year, accelerating from an annual pace of 7.3 percent in the
January-August period.
In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous
industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave
no value for industrial output this month or in the
January-September period.
VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
(percentage change from a year earlier)
Sept 11 Jan-Sept 11 Aug 11 Jan-Aug 11
Overall 12.0 7.8 5.8 7.3
Mining industry 6.6 0.8 -5.6 -0.7
Processing industry 15.0 10.7 10.2 10.7
*Utilities 7.0 9.6 11.5 9.8
* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sugita Katyal)