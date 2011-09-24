HANOI, Sept 24 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) this month rose an estimated 12.0 percent from last September, more than doubling the annual growth of 5.8 percent last month, the government said on Saturday.

The General Statistics Office also estimated the index for the first nine months rose 7.8 percent from the same period last year, accelerating from an annual pace of 7.3 percent in the January-August period.

In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output this month or in the January-September period.

VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

Sept 11 Jan-Sept 11 Aug 11 Jan-Aug 11 Overall 12.0 7.8 5.8 7.3 Mining industry 6.6 0.8 -5.6 -0.7 Processing industry 15.0 10.7 10.2 10.7 *Utilities 7.0 9.6 11.5 9.8

* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sugita Katyal)