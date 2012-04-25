UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
HANOI, April 25 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 7.5 percent in April from the same month last year, quickening from an annual rise of 6.5 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
The index for the January-April period rose 4.3 percent from the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.
In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.
VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
(percentage change from a year earlier)
April 12 Jan-April 12 March 2012
Overall 7.5 4.3 6.5
Mining industry 1.7 2.6 -1.3
Processing industry 9.3 3.8 8.6
Utilities* 14.3 14.0 16.7
* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.