HANOI, April 25 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 7.5 percent in April from the same month last year, quickening from an annual rise of 6.5 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

The index for the January-April period rose 4.3 percent from the same period last year, the office said in a monthly report.

In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

April 12 Jan-April 12 March 2012

Overall 7.5 4.3 6.5

Mining industry 1.7 2.6 -1.3

Processing industry 9.3 3.8 8.6

Utilities* 14.3 14.0 16.7

* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)