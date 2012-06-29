HANOI, June 29 Vietnam's index of industrial
production (IIP) rose an estimated 8.0 percent in June from the
same month last year, escalating from an annual rise of 6.8
percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on
Friday.
The index for the January-June period rose 4.5 percent from
a year ago, the office said in a monthly report.
In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office
started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output
index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for
industrial output.
VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
(percentage change from a year earlier)
June 12 Jan-June 12 May 2012
Overall 8.0 4.5 6.8
Mining industry 10.8 3.0 0.8
Processing industry 7.0 4.0 8.8
Utilities* 12.9 14.2 11.9
* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)