HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's index of
industrial production (IIP) for November is estimated to have
risen 8.1 percent from a year ago, accelerating from 5.3 percent
last month, the government said on Friday.
The General Statistics Office estimated the index for the
January-November period rose 6.9 percent from the same period
last year, against an annual pace of 7.0 percent in the first 10
months.
In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous
industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave
no value for industrial output.
VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
(percentage change from a year earlier)
Nov 11 Jan-Nov 11 Oct 11 Jan-Oct 11
Overall 8.1 6.9 5.3 7.0
Mining industry 2.2 -0.2 -6.2 -0.7
Processing industry 10.6 9.8 10.3 10.2
*Utilities 9.3 9.6 6.9 9.4
* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.
